Workshop on tobacco tax at Himachal Pradesh University

A one-day consultation workshop on 'Tobacco Tax: Youth Issues and Concerns', was organised by the Economics Department of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in collaboration with the NADA India Foundation on the university campus. State tax officials, economists, voluntary organisations, university professors and students participated in the workshop and discussed the economic aspects related to tobacco and the topics related to smoking. Sunil Vatsyan, convener of NADA India, said the workshop was aimed to bring together tax department officials, intellectuals, economists and youth to discuss various aspects of tobacco consumption in the state.

Scholars welcome govt decision

Research Committee of Himachal Pradesh has welcomed the decision of the state government to give an amount of Rs 3,000 rupees per month to research scholars. The scheme will benefit more than 2,000 researchers of the Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni, the HP Agriculture University, Palampur, the Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and the Atal Medical and Research University, Ner Chowk.

CM making false promises: NSUI

The NSUI has termed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s statement regarding holding the student Central Association elections as an empty promise. The president of NSUI state unit, Chhatar Singh, said the BJP had promised in the last election manifesto to hold student body election but failed to conduct the same in the last five year. He added that the BJP was not confident of the ABVP wining the student body election hence they were not conducted.