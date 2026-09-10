DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Workshop promotes GI certification, natural dyes for weavers in Kullu

Workshop promotes GI certification, natural dyes for weavers in Kullu

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhuttico chairman Satya Prakash Thakur addresses trainees during a workshop in Kullu on Wednesday.
Advertisement

In a significant push to empower the traditional handloom sector, the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, organised a one-day workshop at Bhuttico in Kullu on Wednesday, focusing on Geographical Indication (GI) certification and the practical application of natural dyes.

The workshop drew 110 weavers and trainees from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Shamshi.

Advertisement

The event was held under the supervision of Anil Sahu, Deputy Director in-charge of the Weavers’ Service Centre, Kullu, alongside Assistant Director Vinay Kumar and Praveen Lata, Manager of the District Industry Centre, Kullu, who attended as special guests.

Advertisement

Satya Prakash Thakur, Chairman of Bhuttico and former Horticulture Minister of Himachal, was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur thanked the NHDC for organising the workshop, saying such initiatives instil new energy and confidence among weavers.

Advertisement

He highlighted the historic achievement of the Kullu shawl becoming the first product from Himachal to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. He credited the persistent efforts of Bhuttico for the recognition, saying it had helped preserve the traditional weaving style of the Kullu shawl while also opening up secure employment opportunities for new-generation weavers.

“The GI tag and the use of natural dyes have emerged as a robust alternative for our weavers to face the challenges posed by machine-made products,” he said, stressing that the two measures were vital to sustaining the authenticity and economic viability of handloom crafts.

The technical sessions were led by Vipin Kandhol, in-charge, and Balender Sachan, Assistant Manager, of the National Handloom Development Corporation, Panipat. They provided detailed, hands-on guidance on the GI certification process and the practical aspects of natural dyeing, sharing insights with the participating weavers and trainees.

A key highlight of the workshop was the distribution of certificates to 39 trainees by the chief guest.

The workshop saw strong participation from the local handloom community, including senior Bhuttico members such as Vice Chairman Rohit Thakur and Directors Madan Lal, Sohan Singh, Atma Ram, Jogdhyan and Prem Singh.

The workshop reflects the ongoing commitment of the central and state governments to support handloom weavers by combining traditional knowledge with modern certification and sustainable practices.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts