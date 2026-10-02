Workshop to improve entrepreneurial skills of Lahaul-Spiti women held

The Department of Industries organised an awareness workshop on “Market Success and Sustainability and Entrepreneurship Training” at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, with focus on strengthening the entrepreneurial skills of local women and small business owners.

More than 70 participants, including women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs, attended the workshop. The programme aimed at providing the participants with practical knowledge and guidance on succeeding in competitive markets, maintaining business sustainability and developing entrepreneurial capabilities.

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General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Lahaul-Spiti, Sunny Grack, was the chief guest of the programme. Angel Bragta and Sunidhi Verma conducted the training sessions as the main speakers and trainers.

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During the workshop, experts provided detailed guidance on various aspects of establishing and sustaining a successful business. The participants were introduced to modern approaches to branding, packaging, customer engagement and entrepreneurship development, along with strategies for effectively positioning locally produced goods in the market.

The trainers emphasised the importance of maintaining consistent quality in locally manufactured and prepared products. They also explained how entrepreneurs and the SHGs could improve the presentation of their products and build stronger connections with customers to increase their competitiveness in the market.

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The workshop also focused on the need for businesses to adapt to changing market requirements and maintain consistency in their operations. The participants were encouraged to use appropriate branding and packaging techniques to enhance the appeal of their products and create greater market visibility.

Officials said that such initiatives were particularly important for local entrepreneurs and women self-help groups, as these could provide them with practical knowledge needed to expand their businesses and access wider markets.

The Industries Department said that similar awareness and training programmes would continue to be organised in the future under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme. The initiative is aimed at providing local entrepreneurs and the SHGs with information and training related to entrepreneurship, business development and market opportunities.

The department said that continued training and awareness activities would help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Lahaul-Spiti and enable local businesses and self-help groups to better understand the market requirements and opportunities.