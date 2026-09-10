World Bank to revamp Kullu’s bridges

The World Bank has decided to repair and upgrade two of the most critical bridges in Kullu town. A World Bank team arrived in Kullu on Tuesday to conduct a survey and assess the necessary repairs required on the Bhootnath bridge at Sarwari and a Bailey bridge at Akhara, aiming to resolve long standing traffic and safety issues in the region. The primary focus of the survey is the Bailey bridge, which is a key link in the town. The World Bank team is at present evaluating the cost involved in its repair and is even considering a major upgrade to convert it into a double-lane bridge. The bridge expansion is contingent upon the clearance of the land status on the Tapu right bank. If successful, the project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu town, providing much needed relief to commuters.

The Bhootnath bridge is another major project under the World Bank’s purview. This bridge has a troubled history. Constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, it was declared unsafe within just four years of its inception due to structural cracks. While over Rs 3 crore has already been spent on its repairs, the bridge at present is open only for small vehicles and heavy vehicles are still prohibited. The bridge has become a prominent issue during the previous Assembly elections.

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The World Bank team is surveying the Bhootnath bridge to find a permanent solution to its structural flaws, after a previous attempt by a French company to repair it was unsuccessful. Besides these two bridges, the World Bank is also exploring the feasibility of constructing a new bridge in the town to further reduce traffic pressure. On Tuesday, the survey team, joined by local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur and officials, inspected potential sites near the Bhootnath bridge. Municipal Council officials and Public Works Department engineers were also present to discuss the proposed project and traffic management plans.

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According to BR Negi, PWD Executive Engineer in Kullu, the World Bank will fund the entire restoration project. The team’s current visit is focused on creating a detailed estimate of the cost involved.