World Cup match tomorrow, cricket fans not too enthusiastic

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 5

The city has been decked up for the first ICC World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on October 7 here. Hundreds of posters and banners carrying the photos of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and HPCA president Arun Dhumal have come up all over the city welcoming the spectators. Besides Dharamsala, posters have been put up on all the routes leading to the city. Commissioner of Dharamsala MC, Anurag Chander Sharma said that HPCA had deposited Rs 13 lakh with the Corporation to put posters and 20 per cent discount had been given to HPCA as the event would boost tourism in the city.

However, the response of spectators has been lukewarm for this match. Despite the match being organised on weekend the hotel occupancy has been only 40 per cent, sources said.

The organisers have started the sale of tickets for the first three matches at the stadium counters.

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed credit for the organisation of five ICC World Cup matches at Dharamsala. Former Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha and BJP MLA from Sullah Assembly constituency Vipin Singh Parmar said it was only due to the BJP government at the Centre that Dharamsala had got the opportunity to host these matches.

The police has implemented a one-way traffic plan for match days in the city and restrictions would be imposed accordingly on these days.

