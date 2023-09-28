World Cup trophy arrives in Dharamsala

Tribune News Servcie

Dharamsala, September 27

The ICC World Cup trophy landed at the Gaggal airport in Dharamsala today amid fanfare and resounding welcome by cricket fans.

The trophy was kept on a podium at the airport for photographs as fans jostled with each other to catch its glimpse. Local dance Natti was performed by local artistes as the trophy was carried around Dharamsala.

The trophy was also taken to the war memorial where a large number of youths and locals clicked photographs with the trophy. It was carried through the Civil Lines area, Kotwali market, McLeodganj main square and the Dalai Lama temple. A large number of Tibetans and tourists were present on the occasion.

The trophy was then brought back to Dharamsala. HPCA president and IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal said organising the World Cup matches at Dharamsala would promote it across the world as a tourist destination. The trophy was later taken to the Dharamsala international cricket stadium. Dharamsala will host five ICC World Cup matches next month.

