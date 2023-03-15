World Engineering Day celebrated

Hamirpur, March 14
World Engineering Day was celebrated at Himachal Pradesh Technical University in Daruhi village here on Monday. Political adviser to the CM Sunil Sharma said Sukhvinder Sukhu would be requested to provide the best facilities to the technical university.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan
Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...