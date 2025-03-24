World Forestry Day: Ecosystem benefits of forests discussed

The International Day of Forests, also known as World Forestry Day, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS), Jachh, in Nurpur on Friday. This global event, established by the United Nations in 2012, aims to raise awareness about the importance of forests, their conservation, and their critical role in addressing climate change. This year’s theme, “Forests and Food,” underscores the deep connection between forests and global food security.

As part of the celebrations, a day-long workshop was organised to educate participants about the significance of forests in maintaining ecological balance and combating climate change. The event witnessed the participation of 160 farmers and fruit growers from the region, along with 27 students from Nauni Horticulture University, Solan, who are currently undergoing rural work experience training.

Presiding over the event, Associate Director of RHRS, Vipon Guleria, emphasised the global need to think collectively about climate change while taking local action. He pointed out a stark reality—while the world requires 40 trees per person to sustain a carbon-neutral environment, India falls short, with only 28 trees per person. This deficit of 12 trees per person highlights the urgent need for afforestation and sustainable forest conservation efforts.

Advertisement

Addressing the audience, Guleria warned of the perils of rising carbon dioxide levels, which are making life increasingly difficult on Earth. He stressed that planting more trees is one of the most effective ways to counteract these harmful effects, as trees play a crucial role in carbon sequestration and temperature regulation.

During the workshop, forest experts elaborated on the ecosystem benefits of forests, their role in mitigating climate change, and their importance in sustaining livelihoods around the world. They reiterated that forests act as carbon sinks, support biodiversity, and help regulate local and global climate patterns. Protecting and restoring forests, they emphasized, is essential for ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.

Advertisement

The event served as a vital platform for farmers, students, and environmentalists to discuss sustainable forestry practices and the need for stronger conservation policies. The celebration of World Forestry Day in Nurpur reaffirmed the commitment of local communities and experts to preserving forests and tackling climate change through collective action.