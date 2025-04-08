World Health Day focuses on maternal, newborn health

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Chamba, organised an event to mark World Health Day on Monday. The event was presided over by Chief Medical Officer Dr Bipen Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Thakur highlighted that World Health Day has been observed globally on April 7 every year since 1950, following the establishment of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948.

“This year’s theme, “Health for All: A Hopeful Start, A Healthy Future”, focuses on maternal and child health,” said he.

Advertisement

Dr Thakur emphasised that the main goal is to reduce maternal mortality during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as neonatal and infant mortality rates.

“This begins from the moment a woman conceives, and continues until her daughter grows into a woman capable of becoming a mother herself,” said the CMO. He underlined the importance of providing comprehensive healthcare services to mothers throughout pregnancy and childbirth, ensuring proper nutrition, monitoring complications, and providing timely treatment.

Advertisement

Dr Thakur also stressed the need for institutional deliveries conducted by trained healthcare providers and postnatal care for both mother and child. He added that ensuring good health during childhood and adolescence lays the foundation for a healthy mother and a healthy baby in the future, ultimately contributing to a healthy family and a healthy society.

On this occasion, students from Shakuntala Memorial Nursing College, Sarol, participated in speech and poster-making competitions. In the speech competition, Nisha (BSc Nursing 3rd year) secured the first position, followed by Nikita and Bhoomika in second and third place respectively. In the poster-making competition, Tamanna (BSc Nursing 3rd year) won first place, Priyanka came second, and Sakshi took the third spot. All winners and participants were felicitated with awards by the Chief Medical Officer.