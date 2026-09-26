DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / World Pharmacists Day observed at Dharamsala Zonal Hospital

World Pharmacists Day observed at Dharamsala Zonal Hospital

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangra District Health Department officials and pharmacists celebrate World Pharmacists Day at Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala on Friday.
Advertisement

World Pharmacists Day was observed at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala on Friday to acknowledge the contribution of pharmacists to healthcare delivery and raise awareness about the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Padma Shree awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti was the chief guest at the programme. Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Anuradha Sharma, MOH Dr Vikram Katoch, SMO Dr Sunil Bhatt, ACFA Pankaj Gupta and members of the pharmacy staff and health department were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

The programme focused on the theme set by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), “Healthy India” and antimicrobial resistance. Speakers highlighted the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and stressed the need to create greater awareness among the public about the responsible use of medicines and antibiotics.

Advertisement

Dr Anuradha Sharma appreciated the work of all Chief Pharmacy Officers (CPOs) and Pharmacy Officers serving in the hospital. She underlined the important role played by pharmacists in ensuring effective healthcare services and acknowledged their contribution to patient care.

Dr Bharti said that pharmacists were an integral part of healthcare delivery and played an important role in ensuring better services for patients. He also encouraged pharmacy personnel to adopt innovation and new working practices to further improve healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

As part of the World Pharmacists Day observance, pharmacy officials donated 2,000 5-ml syringes to the casualty department of the Zonal Hospital. The Health Department expressed gratitude to the pharmacy staff for their contribution, which would support the hospital’s emergency care services.

Chief Pharmacist Officers Karnail Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Sharma and Reena Devi, along with Pharmacy Officers and other employees, attended the programme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts