World Pharmacists Day observed at Dharamsala Zonal Hospital

World Pharmacists Day was observed at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala on Friday to acknowledge the contribution of pharmacists to healthcare delivery and raise awareness about the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Padma Shree awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti was the chief guest at the programme. Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Anuradha Sharma, MOH Dr Vikram Katoch, SMO Dr Sunil Bhatt, ACFA Pankaj Gupta and members of the pharmacy staff and health department were present on the occasion.

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The programme focused on the theme set by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), “Healthy India” and antimicrobial resistance. Speakers highlighted the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and stressed the need to create greater awareness among the public about the responsible use of medicines and antibiotics.

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Dr Anuradha Sharma appreciated the work of all Chief Pharmacy Officers (CPOs) and Pharmacy Officers serving in the hospital. She underlined the important role played by pharmacists in ensuring effective healthcare services and acknowledged their contribution to patient care.

Dr Bharti said that pharmacists were an integral part of healthcare delivery and played an important role in ensuring better services for patients. He also encouraged pharmacy personnel to adopt innovation and new working practices to further improve healthcare delivery.

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As part of the World Pharmacists Day observance, pharmacy officials donated 2,000 5-ml syringes to the casualty department of the Zonal Hospital. The Health Department expressed gratitude to the pharmacy staff for their contribution, which would support the hospital’s emergency care services.

Chief Pharmacist Officers Karnail Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Sharma and Reena Devi, along with Pharmacy Officers and other employees, attended the programme.