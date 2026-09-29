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Home / Himachal Pradesh / World Rabies Day observed at Paonta Sahib vet hospital

World Rabies Day observed at Paonta Sahib vet hospital

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A dog being vaccinated at the SDVH in Paonta Sahib on Monday.
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World Rabies Day was observed on Monday at the Sub-Divisional Veterinary Hospital (SDVH), Paonta Sahib, with a focus on rabies prevention, animal vaccination, responsible pet ownership and public awareness about the potentially fatal zoonotic disease.

The programme was inaugurated by Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma in the presence of Paonta Sahib SDM Dwij Goyal; Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Breeding, Nahan, Dr Rajeev Walia; and Senior Veterinary Officer, SDVH Paonta Sahib, Dr Amit Mahajan, along with veterinary officers, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, members of Rotary Club Paonta Sahib and volunteers.

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The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of individuals, organisations and volunteers working for animal welfare and rabies prevention in the Paonta Sahib area. She also presented appreciation certificates to individuals and organisations for their contributions towards animal welfare.

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As part of World Rabies Day and the Rotary Against Rabies Exposure (RARE) programme, Rotary Club Paonta Sahib provided 300 doses of anti-rabies vaccine in the first phase. The vaccines will be administered free of cost through the Animal Husbandry Department to stray and pet dogs and cats, strengthening efforts to prevent and control rabies in the area.

Dr Rajeev Walia delivered a detailed presentation on rabies awareness and prevention. He highlighted the importance of timely vaccination of animals, responsible pet ownership, precautions following animal bites, immediate medical attention after possible exposure and community participation in rabies control. He also briefed the participants about activities being undertaken by the department.

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The Animal Husbandry Department has set a district-level target of administering 3,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccine to dogs as part of its rabies prevention efforts.

Officials said rabies is preventable but remains a fatal zoonotic disease once clinical symptoms develop. Timely vaccination of dogs and cats, avoiding unnecessary contact with stray animals and seeking immediate medical assistance after an animal bite are crucial to preventing human deaths, the officials added.

The programme concluded with an appeal to the public to actively participate in rabies prevention campaigns and support collective efforts towards the goals of “One Health” and “Zero Rabies Deaths.”

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