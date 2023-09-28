World Tourism Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

KULLU, September 27

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Manali administration and the Tourism Department organised a one day event Tourism Fiesta Phoenix at Manali today. The special event was held in collaboration with the Manali Hoteliers Association and was aimed at reviving and promoting tourism after recent floods and landslide incidents due to which the tourism had taken a nosedive.

Manali SDM Raman Sharma said the event celebrated the spirit of Manali. It featured a variety of attractions, including Pahadi-Pahadan Corner, a photo booth in which local traditional attires sponsored by the department were provided free of cost to the tourists, etc.

#Kullu #Manali