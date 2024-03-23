World Water Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 22

In order to create awareness on the importance of water and increase efforts to conserve it, the Department of Soil Science and Water Management of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, celebrated World Water Day on the campus today.

The department organised informative lectures, which were attended by 148 students from various disciplines, along with the faculty and staff. Speaking on the occasion, Head of Department Dr ML Verma, informed the participants that since 1993 World Water Day was being celebrated every year to draw attention towards the importance of freshwater and advocating sustainable management of freshwater resources.

He said the theme for this year’s World Water Day was ‘Water for Peace’. Verma added that, “Sustainable water management generates a plethora of benefits to individuals and communities, including health, food and energy security, protection from natural hazards, education, improved living standards and employment, economic development and a variety of ecosystem services. It is through these benefits that water leads to prosperity and equitable sharing of these benefits promotes peace.”

Water conservation measures, precision farming, rainwater harvesting, lifestyle changes, water in agriculture were some of the topics covered by the experts during the event. An expert lecture on automation and drip irrigation was delivered by an expert from Netafim, while Dr Ghanshyam Aggarwal and other scientists from the department also addressed the students on various topics related to conservation, efficient use and agriculture.

Students and staff were given practical demonstrations on farm water conservation techniques, water harvesting structures, precision farming models, drip irrigation technique, sprinkler irrigation and different kinds of mulching.

