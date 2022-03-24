World Water Day celebrated at Nauni University

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 23

Department of Environmental Science, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni celebrated the World Water Day-2022 by highlighting the theme ‘Groundwater: Making Invisible, Visible’.

Professor Satish Bhardwaj, Head of Department of Environmental Science, pointed out that climate change and associated changes to the water cycle vastly complicate the challenge of sustaining groundwater supplies for the future.

Over 130 students participated in the event in which competitions like slogan writing, painting, skit and declamation were organised. Bhavya Thapa, PhD 1st year, Department of Environmental Science and Nivedita, a fourth-year student of BSc of College of Forestry bagged the first prize in slogan writing and painting competition, respectively.

Aastha Thakur, student of BSc 3rd year of College of Horticulture, stood first in declamation while the PhD 2nd-year girl students of Department of Environmental Science took home the first prize in skit competition. —