Worried about families, Israeli tourists head back home

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 10

A majority of Israeli tourists, who were staying in Kullu district, are heading back to their country after the Hamas attack. This year, around 1,700 Israeli tourists have visited Kullu, including 468 who arrived since September 1. They were holidaying at places like Kasol and Old Manali.

After the cowardly attack on civilians by Palestinian group Hamas last Sunday, a majority of Israeli tourists cut short their stay in Kullu and left for their country, to be with their families and support their nation.

Going back to defend country I was happy holidaying in Kullu for the past few days. The attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas militants has shocked me. My first duty is to serve my nation and protect my countrymen. It was the deadliest attack on civilians by Hamas militants. I am going back to Israel to join the Army to defend my nation. Danish Kanaji, Israeli Soldier

Yuvel, an Israeli who was staying at Kasol, said, “I was enjoying my vacation in Kullu for the past few days. I was saddened by the news of the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians. My family lives in southern Israel and I am worried about the safety of my near and dear ones. There is chaos all around after the militant attack on a musical festival in southern Israel, in which around 700 civilians were killed and over 100 others were taken hostage by the terrorists. Now, I am returning to Israel immediately.”

Danish Kanaji, an Israeli soldier who was staying in Kullu, said, “I was happy holidaying in Kullu for the past few days. The attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas militants made me sad. My first duty is to serve my nation and protect my countrymen. It was the deadliest attack on civilians by Hamas militants. I am going back to Israel to join the Army to serve my nation.”

According to the police, around 1,700 Israeli tourists visited Kullu this year. However, the police have no specific data on Israelis, who have headed back home in the past three days.

It is a setback for the tourism industry of Kullu that receives a large number of Israeli tourists every year. Kasol in the district is known as mini Israel because Israelis prefer to stay there.

#Hamas #Kullu #Mandi