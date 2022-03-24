Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Wrong parking causes trouble

The parking of vehicles all along the road linking Kasumpti and Vikasnagar has become a cause of constant traffic jams. The road is already very narrow and the wrong parking of vehicles makes it impossible for vehicles to pass. The traffic police must check this practice as the situation is even worse during peak hours. — Neeti, Kasumpti

Curb Illegal sale of PGR

Some traders are illegally selling plant growth regulators (PGR) in the state. It is not recommended by the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, nor approved by the Central Insecticide Board. The Horticulture Department should keep a check on its sale and punish the offenders. — Pawan, Theog