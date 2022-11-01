Wrong parking causing traffic snarls in Mandi

Haphazard parking alongside the roads in Mandi town leads to traffic snarls at School Bazar area. The police should strictly deal with those parking their vehicles haphazardly alongside the roads. Rajesh, Mandi

Road dug up 15 days ago still not repaired

More than 15 days have passed since a road in Nahan was dug up but till now it hasn’t been repaired. It is causing hardships to the commuters. The sewerage pipes have also been leaking, adding to the woes of the people. The department concerned should take remedial steps at the earliest. Ravi, Nahan

Political workers defacing houses

The workers of political parties are putting up banners of their candidates on the walls of houses. If people object to the practice, then the workers get into argument and force them to put up the banner and flags of their party. The police should look into the matter and take necessary action. Lokesh, Nahan

