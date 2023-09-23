 Wrong parking in Shimla : The Tribune India

what our readers say

Wrong parking in Shimla

Wrong parking in Shimla

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



THE parking of vehicles on city roads leads to traffic congestion. The police must ensure that vehicles are not parked on the roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Besides, residents must be responsible and desist from parking their vehicles on the road. Geeta Sharma, Shimla

Shortage of radiologists

THE Despite the availability of ultrasound machines, the facility remains unavailable at various health institutions in the area due to a shortage of radiologists. As a result, the Kullu hospital — which has the facility — has been reeling under pressure. Patients looking to have an ultrasound done have to wait for three to four months. The inordinate delay prompts many of them to opt for private clinics instead. Lata, Kullu

BSNL services down for months in Tosh

MONTHS after torrential rains battered the region, BSNL services are yet to be restored in Tosh village in the Parvati Valley. Even though the services have been down, BSNL users still receive bills every month. The BSNL had promised to provide better services in the area and even offered 5G plans. But despite repeated requests for the restoration of the services, the issue has not been resolved. Sanjeev, Tosh (Kullu)

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All