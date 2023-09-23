Wrong parking in Shimla

THE parking of vehicles on city roads leads to traffic congestion. The police must ensure that vehicles are not parked on the roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Besides, residents must be responsible and desist from parking their vehicles on the road. Geeta Sharma, Shimla
Shortage of radiologists
THE Despite the availability of ultrasound machines, the facility remains unavailable at various health institutions in the area due to a shortage of radiologists. As a result, the Kullu hospital — which has the facility — has been reeling under pressure. Patients looking to have an ultrasound done have to wait for three to four months. The inordinate delay prompts many of them to opt for private clinics instead. Lata, Kullu
BSNL services down for months in Tosh
MONTHS after torrential rains battered the region, BSNL services are yet to be restored in Tosh village in the Parvati Valley. Even though the services have been down, BSNL users still receive bills every month. The BSNL had promised to provide better services in the area and even offered 5G plans. But despite repeated requests for the restoration of the services, the issue has not been resolved. Sanjeev, Tosh (Kullu)
