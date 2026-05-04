Wrong vehicle parking along roads leads to traffic chaos in Bir-Billing

Bir-Billing is acclaimed as one of the world’s premier paragliding destinations but it is grappling with worsening traffic congestion and the blatant violation of parking norms. Vehicles parked in non-designated zones have become a common sight, leading to frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to both tourists and locals. The situation is particularly alarming near the take-off site at Billing and the landing site at Bir, where unregulated vehicle parking has turned roads into bottlenecks. Though the authorities concerned have issued clear directions for regulating parking and maintaining smooth vehicular movement, the rules are being flouted openly.

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Local residents allege that the problem has compounded due to the failure of the administration to enforce parking regulations effectively. “Despite repeated complaints, no concrete steps have been taken. Traffic jams are a daily occurrence, especially during the peak tourist season,” says a local resident.

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Tourists, too, face difficulties as vehicles are often seen parked haphazardly along narrow roads, leaving little space for vehicular movement. Many visitors express concern over the lack of proper parking infrastructure and traffic management in such a globally-recognised destination.

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The issue has been compounded due to a rising number of vehicles day by day. With the increase in tourism activities in the valley, the pressure on the existing infrastructure has grown significantly but adequate arrangements have not been made. The absence of designated parking spaces near key sites has forced drivers to park their vehicles on the roadside, worsening the chaos.

The authorities concerned had earlier identified specific areas as no-parking zones to ensure smooth traffic flow. However, weak enforcement and the lack of monitoring have rendered these measures ineffective. Residents claim that even commercial vehicles and taxis frequently ignore the rules without facing penalties.

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Environmental concerns are also being raised, as unregulated parking and traffic congestion are contributing to pollution in the ecologically-sensitive region. Experts warn that continued neglect can harm natural beauty that attracts tourists to Bir-Billing.

Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma, who is also the president the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, has urged the district administration to take immediate corrective measures. Suggestions include strict enforcement of parking rules, deployment of traffic personnel, development of dedicated parking facilities and better coordination between departments.

“Unless urgent action is taken, ongoing mismanagement and chaos can tarnish the reputation of Bir-Billing as a top global adventure tourism destination. For now, the picturesque landscape of the region stands in stark contrast to the growing disorder on its roads,” he adds.

Reputation of global tourism hub at stake