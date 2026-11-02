X-ray services to resume at Anni hospital after 2-yr wait

Anni Civil Hospital in Kullu district has received a new X-ray machine, ending a long wait and filling a major diagnostic gap for patients in the region. The old machine had been out of order for about two years and failed completely in 2024, leaving the hospital without X-ray facilities.

The new machine arrived at the hospital three days ago. Block Medical Officer Dr Bhagwat Prakash Mehta said the company concerned would install it within a week. Once it is operational, thousands of people in the area will no longer have to go to private institutions or other hospitals for X-rays.

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The old machine had long been plagued by technical faults and had become dilapidated, and its complete failure in 2024 forced patients to seek tests elsewhere. The problem was compounded by the fact that the X-ray machine at the Nirmand hospital was also not working and the matter is pending before the High Court.

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The demand for a new machine had been raised for a long time. The hospital management repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Health Services in Shimla, while voluntary organisations held sit-ins and demonstrations to press the government and the Health Department. Proposals for a new machine were also passed in meetings of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

Anni Civil Hospital serves not only the Anni subdivision but also patients from many panchayats of adjoining areas, including Mandi district. With the new machine set to become operational soon, hospital authorities said the long-standing problem would be resolved and patients would get X-ray facilities at the hospital itself.