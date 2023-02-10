XEN's nod must to ply heavy vehicles in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 9

Following the bridge collapse incidents at two locations in Bharmour subdivision here, District Magistrate DC Rana has ordered that heavy vehicles carrying over 40-tonne load (including the weight of the vehicle) would not be allowed to enter the district without the prior permission of the PWD XEN.

The orders have been issued under Sections 114 and 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He said heavy vehicles would be stopped by the police at the district border for verification. The step aimed at preventing the recurrence of such accidents, he added.

The District Magistrate directed the PWD Superintending Engineer to install signboards indicating the load carrying capacity on both sides of all sensitive bridges in the district.

The orders would come into force with immediate effect and any violation would invite action, the DM said.