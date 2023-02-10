XEN's nod must to ply heavy vehicles in Chamba district

Chamba, February 9
Following the bridge collapse incidents at two locations in Bharmour subdivision here, District Magistrate DC Rana has ordered that heavy vehicles carrying over 40-tonne load (including the weight of the vehicle) would not be allowed to enter the district without the prior permission of the PWD XEN.
The orders have been issued under Sections 114 and 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
He said heavy vehicles would be stopped by the police at the district border for verification. The step aimed at preventing the recurrence of such accidents, he added.
The District Magistrate directed the PWD Superintending Engineer to install signboards indicating the load carrying capacity on both sides of all sensitive bridges in the district.
The orders would come into force with immediate effect and any violation would invite action, the DM said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC
BBC ‘most corrupt’ organisation in the world: BJP; says I-T dept should be allowed to do its work
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that BBC has a ‘taint...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sen...
Nikki Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid in first challenge to Donald Trump
Former South Carolina governor will lay out her campaign pla...