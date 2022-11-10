Mandi: Congress leader Ajay Yadav targets BJP over inflation, joblessness

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 9

All-India Congress Committee spokesperson Ajay Yadav today targeted the BJP over inflation and unemployment issues in Mandi district.

Addressing a press conference here today, Ajay Yadav said that due to wrong policies of the Central government, the economy of India had deteriorated. The demonitisation had also affected country’s economy.

“During Covid period, people died because of lack of oxygen. However, government never accepted that people died due to lack of oxygen supply to hospitals. The BJP speaks lies to conceal its failures,” he added.

“After coming to power at the Centre, the BJP has misused Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, the CBI as well as the Election Commission of India. The election of two states Himachal and Gujarat are being conducted on different dates, which could be conducted on the same date,” he remarked.

“The BJP has promoted privatization and several public sector units like LIC and airports had been being sold. The prices of essential commodities have gone up drastically, affecting the common man,” he added.

#BJP #Congress #inflation #Unemployment