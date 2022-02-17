Yamunanagar resident killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 16

Baba Hari Giri (40) was killed while Vivek (27) was injured when their car plunged into a 200-m gorge on the Paonta Sahib-Sataun road near Haivana temple last night.

DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur said that Vivek was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib. Both hail from Yamunanagar. A probe revealed that Vivek was driving the car rashly.—