Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra got huge support: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall today.

“The yatra received a lot of affection and response from the people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and has succeeded in its purpose,” the CM said.

Rahul Gandhi began the yatra in protest against the politics of fear and prejudice, he added.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra covered a distance of more than 3,500 km across 14 states. It received an overwhelming response from all sections of society,” the Chief Minister said.

