A year-long series of art, cultural and educational programmes will be organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary of legendary artist Sobha Singh, beginning on November 27 at his birthplace, Shri Hargobindpur in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, and culminating at his karmabhoomi, Andretta in Himachal Pradesh, in November 2027.

Organised by the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society (SSMAS), Andretta, the celebrations will revolve around the theme ‘Janambhoomi to Karmabhoomi’. The initiative aims to highlight the artist’s contribution to Indian art and familiarise younger generations with his artistic philosophy and humanistic values.

The celebrations will begin with art festivals in Bathinda during the second fortnight of November. The Pendu Sahit Sabha, Ballianwali, near Bathinda, has arranged painting competitions for school and college students. At Shri Hargobindpur, the Society, in collaboration with Sahil-e-Beas Society, will organise a special programme on November 27, featuring a religious congregation and painting competitions for around 400 school students.

Deepak Bali, Advisor (Culture), Government of Punjab, has assured support and expressed commitment to organising a state-level commemorative programme in Jalandhar. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala, have also agreed to host special programmes. The Punjab and Himachal Pradesh chapters of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) have offered to collaborate through heritage lectures and walks.

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The Society has approached the Union Government for the issuance of a commemorative coin in the artist’s honour and the Himachal Pradesh Government for support. It is also in communication with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Himachal Pradesh University and other organisations.

A silicon statue of Sobha Singh is scheduled to be unveiled at his historic studio in Andretta in 2027. The Society also proposes to institute the Sobha Singh Kala Puruskar to honour an outstanding artist for excellence in the field.

Programmes are also proposed in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Jagraon, Barnala, Delhi and Shimla. These will include special lectures, exhibitions, workshops and painting competitions. A gratitude ceremony is also envisaged to honour descendants of families associated with different phases of the artist’s life.

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KG Butail, president of the Society, said the milestone anniversary offered an opportunity to connect younger generations with Sobha Singh’s artistic and humanistic values.

"His contribution was not confined to paintings alone. His works reflected beauty, goodness and human values, which continue to remain relevant. Through these year-long celebrations, we want to take his legacy beyond art galleries and make the occasion a collective tribute to the legendary artist,” he said.

Dr Hirday Paul Singh, secretary general of the Society, said the theme reflected the artist’s journey from his birthplace in Punjab to Andretta, where he created some of his most memorable works.

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"We want institutions, artists, students and art lovers from both states to participate in the celebrations and carry forward his legacy. The programmes will also provide young artists an opportunity to engage with his work and artistic philosophy,” he said.

Born on November 29, 1901, at Shri Hargobindpur in Punjab, Sobha Singh emerged as one of India’s most revered artists. After Partition, he settled at Andretta in Himachal Pradesh, where he established his studio and created iconic portraits of Sikh Gurus, freedom fighters, brides and people of the Himalayan region. His works continue to inspire generations through their spiritual depth, aesthetic excellence and human values.