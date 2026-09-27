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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Year-long celebrations to mark Sobha Singh’s 125th birth anniversary

Year-long celebrations to mark Sobha Singh’s 125th birth anniversary

Himachal Mitra Mandal, Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society organise commemorative programme in Mumbai

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:56 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Dr Hirday Paul Singh honours Prof Him Chatterjee.
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Himachal Mitra Mandal, Mumbai, in association with the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, organised a commemorative programme at Chembur to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of renowned artist Sobha Singh, scheduled from November 2026 to November 2027.

The programme featured a slideshow and an illustrated talk on the life and artistic legacy of Sobha Singh by Prof Him Chatterjee, Vice-Chancellor of Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design, Mumbai.

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Describing Sobha Singh as the “Saint Artist of the Dhauladhars”, Prof Chatterjee highlighted his simple lifestyle, artistic philosophy and contribution to promoting Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage through his paintings. He said the artist had captured the soul of the state through his portrayals of its people, traditional brides, nomadic communities, religious themes and landscapes.

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His portraits of prominent personalities, including Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, as well as ordinary people, reflected his deep understanding of Himachal’s culture and society. Prof Chatterjee said art students could draw valuable lessons from the artist’s life, creative vision and enduring legacy. He also released the logo for the 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

Manoj Awasthi, president of Himachal Mitra Mandal, said Sobha Singh had brought widespread recognition to Himachal through his art and remained a source of pride for Himachalis.

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Dr Hirday Paul Singh, grandson of the artist and secretary-general of the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, said several programmes had been planned for the anniversary year. Universities and institutions associated with art, culture and heritage had come forward to participate in the celebrations.

Dr Singh honoured Prof Chatterjee with a Himachali cap, a copy of his book Sobha Singh Artist: Life & Legacy, and a painting by the artist. He also presented framed paintings, Gaddan and Kangra Bride, to Himachal Mitra Mandal Bhawan in Mumbai.

Vinay Kalotra of Pune, a descendant of the Kalotra family associated with Sobha Singh’s journey in Andretta, was also honoured.

Office-bearers of Himachal Mitra Mandal, prominent art collectors, art students from Sir JJ School of Art and members of the Himachali community attended the programme.

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