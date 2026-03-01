Year on, cops clueless on HPPCL engineer’s death

Even a year after the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, former Chief Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), the case that once shook the state remains unresolved, with no clear answers emerging so far as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe continues.

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Negi’s body was recovered from Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district on March 18, 2025 — eight days after he went missing from Shimla. The circumstances surrounding his death triggered widespread outrage among his family and HPPCL employees, who staged protests outside the corporation’s office and even refused to cremate the body until justice was assured.

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The case took a serious turn when Negi’s family alleged that he had been subjected to mental harassment by senior officials of the corporation. Allegations of corruption and irregularities within HPPCL also surfaced, prompting the police to register an FIR under abetment of suicide. Officials named in the case were subsequently removed from their posts.

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Dissatisfied with the probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state police, the family demanded a CBI inquiry, alleging lapses in the investigation.

As proceedings continued, the case was further mired in controversy when the then Director General of Police (DGP), Dr Atul Verma, and Shimla’s then Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, publicly clashed. In a status report, the DGP accused the SP of influencing the investigation. The SP, in turn, termed the report irresponsible and alleged links between the DGP’s staff and drug peddlers, escalating the crisis.

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In May 2025, the case was handed over to the CBI, which registered an FIR and deputed a three-member team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer from Delhi, to take over the investigation in Shimla.

During the probe, the CBI arrested a Shimla Assistant Sub-Inspector for allegedly concealing and tampering with a pen drive recovered from Negi’s body. The ASI was later granted bail in October 2025. Despite the passage of time, the investigation has yet to establish the exact circumstances leading to Negi’s death. In the latest development, the CBI has summoned the then Shimla SP for questioning as the probe continues.