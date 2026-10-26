Years on, seven key development works in Nurpur await completion

Seven key development projects in Nurpur, covering irrigation, education, healthcare, sports and civic infrastructure, continue to face prolonged delays, raising questions over accountability, project monitoring and the use of public funds. Despite foundation stones being laid years ago, several projects remain incomplete, while others have failed to deliver their intended benefits.

The Nurpur sewerage project has been hanging fire since April 2007, when then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, along with local MLA and minister Sat Mahajan, laid the foundation stone amid much fanfare. Initially estimated to cost Rs 15.83 crore, it has become costlier because of the delays and rising input costs. The Irrigation and Public Health Department, now the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), has completed work in only three of the nine Municipal Council wards in 19 years.

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The Phina Singh Irrigation Project is another glaring example. Its foundation stone was laid on March 3, 2012, at an estimated cost of around Rs 205 crore, which has since escalated to about Rs 644 crore. More than 14 years on, it remains incomplete. The project is regarded as a kick-start to the Green Revolution in the lower hills of Kangra district.

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The new campus of the Government Degree College, Nurpur, has also seen years of delay. The foundation stone of the building was laid on January 12, 2017, and construction of the premises, estimated at Rs 20.33 crore, is still in progress, leaving students waiting for better facilities.

The 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital, built next to the Civil Hospital, Nurpur, at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore, was inaugurated on October 8, 2022, but has yet to become functional even after four years. The absence of essential medical equipment, specialists and paramedical staff has delayed the delivery of its services.

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The Atal indoor stadium at Nurpur, built at a cost of Rs 5.99 crore and inaugurated by then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on June 2, 2022, is yet to be taken over for operation by the state Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Construction of the synthetic track near the stadium remains incomplete, with work yet to resume.

The shopping-cum-parking complex at Chogan on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway has also remained stalled amid funding constraints and payment issues.

Residents have appealed to the Chief Minister to monitor all incomplete projects in the area and direct the authorities concerned to complete them, and to make the inaugurated projects operational, so that the local population can benefit.