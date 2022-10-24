 Years on, tomato processing unit in Solan remains a poll promise : The Tribune India

Years on, tomato processing unit in Solan remains a poll promise

Years on, tomato processing unit in Solan remains a poll promise


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 23

Opening a tomato processing plant in Solan has remained a mere poll promise, which is repeated each time during campaigning and forgotten conveniently after the formation of government.

Though efforts were made by the ruling BJP government to set up the plant on one-hectare area at Dosarka near Dharampur, the work on the project is yet to begin.

Being a perishable commodity, tomato growers get low price for their yield when there is a bumper crop. This year, the growers faced another problem when the early varieties flooded the markets in other states.

A crate of tomato weighing 25 kg was sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 in June when the tomato season began, but its price plummeted to as low as Rs 600 for the same quantity a month later. Many states opted for early yielding varieties, owing to which the crop was harvested at least one-and-a-half months in advance. This led to a sharp decline in the demand for tomatoes from Solan in July.

The processing plant was promised by the BJP when it had won all five seats in the district in 2007. It, however, failed to come up.

Local tomato is sold in various states such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Known for its quality, tomato grown in Solan district fetches a high price in the market and it is the main cash crop of the area. “Small and marginal tomato growers suffer losses whenever there is a bumper crop. Setting up the processing plant will benefit such growers. Being a perishable commodity, it will also save costs like packaging and transportation,” said Manish, a grower from Shiller village in Kasauli.

Tomato worth about Rs 1.5 crore is annually sold in the Solan APMC. The area under tomato cultivation has been increasing every year. In 2004, farmers produced 92,220 metric tonnes (MT) of tomato on 2,500 hectares of land. The yield has now risen to 1,25,400 MT grown on 4,200 hectares of land.

ANNOUNCED BY BJP IN 2007

  • The processing plant was promised by the BJP when it won all five seats in Solan district in 2007
  • In 2019-20, a site was inspected by official. Being forestland, the project awaits a clearance as the department as will be used for a non-forest purpose
  • The same promise has now been made by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her recent visit to the city.
  • Officials of the APMC say that such a plant could be feasible only if tomatoes were procured at a low price as the cost of processing, packaging and marketing, etc would also be added to the final product.

