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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert for heavy rain, storms in four districts today

Yellow alert for heavy rain, storms in four districts today

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:LALIT KUMAR
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Temperatures declined sharply across Himachal following snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in other parts of the state during the past 24 hours. A a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in four districts tomorrow has been issued.

According to the Meteorological Centre, light snowfall was recorded at several places in Lahaul and Spiti district and in the higher reaches of Kullu, including the Rohtang Pass. The maximum temperatures dropped by 6°C to 10°C, leading to significantly cooler conditions. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in mid and lower hills. Kangra received 31.2 mm of rain, Una (22 mm), Dharamsala (12.1 mm), Solan (10 mm) and Shimla (4 mm).

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Meanwhile, snowfall in higher reaches and light to moderate rainfall across the state are very likely to continue till October 17. The MeT centre has issued a yellow alert for intense rainfall till October 15 in the state. During this period, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C, while the maximum temperatures may decline by 4°C to 5°C.

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For Monday, a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts had been issued. Light to moderate precipitation is also very likely in the rest of the state.

The MeT centre has issued a warning of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas, as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas. In view of this, people have been advised to avoid going to vulnerable areas and near water bodies.

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 16.8°C, Dharamsala (20°C), Manali (14.6°C), Mandi (21°C), Solan (17°C), Nahan (23.3°C), Kalpa (13°C), Bhuntar (19.5°C), Sundernagar (20°C), Keylong (8.2°C), Kangra (19.6°C), Kufri (13.3°C), Bilaspur (23°C) and Chamba (16.8°C).

The highest maximum temperature of 30.4°C was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature of 1.8°C was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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