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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti as rain likely to continue in Himachal

Yellow alert for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti as rain likely to continue in Himachal

Met Centre forecasts light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds; Kukumseri records state's lowest minimum temperature at 8°C

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Friday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Rain is likely to continue in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow weather alert for Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Saturday.

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According to the forecast, these districts are expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds throughout the day. Light rain is also likely at isolated places in other parts of the state.

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The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 16.2°C, Dharamshala 21.4°C, Manali 16°C, Kangra 23.5°C, Bilaspur 24°C, Hamirpur 24.1°C, Una 23°C, Nahan 21.8°C, Mandi 22.3°C, Chamba 20.5°C, Solan 18.2°C, Bhuntar 19.8°C, Sundernagar 21.5°C, Keylong 9.5°C, Kufri 14.4°C and Paonta Sahib 28°C.

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The state's lowest minimum temperature of 8°C was recorded in Kukumseri village of Lahaul and Spiti district.

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