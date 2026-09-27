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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti as snowfall likely to continue till September 29

Yellow alert for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti as snowfall likely to continue till September 29

Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti will experience light to moderate snowfall at isolated places, while light rain is also expected in other parts of Himachal Pradesh till September 29

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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State Meteorological Centre has forecast continued snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the middle and lower hills until September 29. ANI file photo
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The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are very likely to witness fresh snowfall on September 28, while the rest of the state will receive rain, as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather warning for Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

According to the centre, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti will experience light to moderate snowfall at isolated places, while light rain is also expected in other parts of the state. As a result, minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C, resulting in cooler conditions.

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The centre has forecast continued snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the middle and lower hills until September 29, after which the weather across the state is expected to remain dry.

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Light to moderate rain continued to occur at many places across the state during the past 24 hours. Kalpa received 45 mm of rain, Mandi 21.6 mm and Kufri 5 mm.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 24.5°C, Mandi 29.2°C, Solan 25.8°C, Nahan 21.8°C, Bhuntar 31°C, Sundernagar 28.5°C, Keylong 21.6°C, Kangra 28.9°C, Kufri 14°C and Bilaspur 29.5°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 3.8°C, recorded in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

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