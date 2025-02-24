Yellow alert for snow, rain from Feb 26

Yellow alert has been issued for light to moderate rain/snow in many places over the state from February 26 to February 28. There’s a possibility of one or two spells of heavy rain/snow at isolated places from February 26 to February 28 as well. For February 25, yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places.

There will be no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures till tomorrow. Cold day conditions likely at isolated places in mid hills on February 26-27.

The state had a widespread rainfall and light to moderate snowfall at some places a few days back, which reduced the winter precipitation deficiency in the state from 80 per cent to 66 per cent. The upcoming wet spell will further bring down the precipitation deficiency in the state.

Advertisement

The department has issued alert for disruptions of essential services like water and electricity, communications and related services from February 26-28. The visibility is likely to decrease, and the vehicles could skid or collide due to slippery roads.