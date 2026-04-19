Yellow alert for snowfall, rain today

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness snowfall, hailstorm and rain on April 19 as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather warning for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts. These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

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According to the centre, the weather will remain clear in the plains and mid-hill regions on April 19, while light snowfall and rainfall are very likely in the middle and higher hills. Snowfall and rain is very likely to continue in the higher hills on April 20, whereas the rest of the state will experience mostly dry conditions.

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The state is likely to witness dry weather from April 21 to April 23. However, another spell of rain is expected in the middle and higher hills thereafter.