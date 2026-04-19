icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert for snowfall, rain today

Yellow alert for snowfall, rain today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:02 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A sunny day at the Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness snowfall, hailstorm and rain on April 19 as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather warning for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts. These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Advertisement

According to the centre, the weather will remain clear in the plains and mid-hill regions on April 19, while light snowfall and rainfall are very likely in the middle and higher hills. Snowfall and rain is very likely to continue in the higher hills on April 20, whereas the rest of the state will experience mostly dry conditions.

Advertisement

The state is likely to witness dry weather from April 21 to April 23. However, another spell of rain is expected in the middle and higher hills thereafter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts