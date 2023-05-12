‘Yellow’ alert for thunderstorms

PTI

Shimla, May 11

A ‘yellow’ warning has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places of HP from May 13-15 even as the weather remained dry and day temperatures rose by a few notches in several places.

The MeT office predicted light to moderate rain in mid hills and light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher hills.

At 39°C, Una was the hottest in the state. There was, however, no significant change

in minimum temperatures, which remained two to seven degrees below normal.