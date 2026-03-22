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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert in 4 districts of Himachal

Yellow alert in 4 districts of Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Snowfall and rain are expected to intensify. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
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Snowfall and rainfall are set to continue in the higher reaches of Himachal on March 22. According to the State Meteorological Department, light to moderate snowfall and rain are very likely in higher reaches on Sunday, while the rest of the state will remain largely dry. The activity is expected to intensify on March 23, with a yellow weather warning issued for Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts. Another spell of rain and snow is likely to affect most parts of the state from March 26 onwards.

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During this period, both minimum and maximum temperatures across the state are expected to rise by 2°C to 5°C.

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Meanwhile, weather conditions remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2°C to 5°C, while maximum temperatures recorded a sharp fall of 6°C to 15°C.

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