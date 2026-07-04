Yellow alert in 8 Himachal districts as rain, thunderstorms set to continue

Heavy rain is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow weather alert for eight districts.

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The districts under the alert are Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti.

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According to the forecast, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue at isolated places in these districts throughout the day.

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The Meteorological Centre said minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal, with no significant change likely during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4°C in Shimla, 20.5°C in Dharamshala, 17.2°C in Manali, 21.8°C in Kangra, 24°C in Bilaspur, 25.9°C in Hamirpur, 23.4°C in Una, 22.7°C in Nahan, 24.7°C in Mandi, 21°C in Solan, 20.1°C in Bhuntar, 24.1°C in Sundernagar, 12.2°C in Keylong, 16.5°C in Kufri and 27°C in Paonta Sahib.

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The state's lowest minimum temperature of 11.2°C was recorded in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti.