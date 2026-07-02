Heavy rain continues across Himachal, 46 roads closed, 181 power transformers affected

Heavy rain is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for all 12 districts on Thursday.

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The districts under alert include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue at isolated places across the state throughout the day. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal, with no significant change recorded.

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As per data, temperatures were recorded at 16.4°C in Shimla, 17.8°C in Dharamshala, 15.6°C in Manali, 23.5°C in Kangra, 23°C in Bilaspur, 24°C in Hamirpur, 20.7°C in Una, 19.7°C in Nahan, 23.6°C in Mandi, 19.4°C in Solan, 21.2°C in Bhuntar, 23.1°C in Sundernagar, 12.2°C in Keylong, 14.2°C in Kufri and 24°C in Paonta Sahib. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 9.4°C, recorded at Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti.

Meanwhile, rain continues to disrupt normal life in the state, with 46 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 18 roads are blocked in Kullu, 15 in Mandi, nine in Sirmaur, and two each in Una and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

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In addition, 181 distribution transformers have been affected, including 122 in Mandi, 43 in Sirmaur, 12 in Chamba, three in Kullu and one in Lahaul and Spiti, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.