Yellow alert issued for all 12 Himachal districts as heavy rain persists

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for all 12 districts on Wednesday.

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The Met Centre has forecast heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the state throughout the day.

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It has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, poor visibility and temporary disruption of local essential services in parts of Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts.

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Residents have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and maintain a safe distance from rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures remained within the normal range. Shimla and Manali recorded 18.6°C each, while Dharamshala registered 17.4°C. Other minimum temperatures included Mandi (22.5°C), Solan (20.4°C), Kalpa (13.8°C), Reckong Peo (16.7°C), Bilaspur (24°C), Hamirpur (22.9°C), Una (22.5°C), Kangra (23.6°C), Bhuntar (20.4°C), Keylong (11.7°C), Chamba (22.1°C) and Nahan (19.5°C).

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 9.8°C.