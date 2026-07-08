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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow alert issued for all 12 Himachal districts as heavy rain persists

Yellow alert issued for all 12 Himachal districts as heavy rain persists

Met Centre warns of waterlogging, poor visibility and disruption of essential services; residents advised to avoid vulnerable areas and stay away from water bodies

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrella in dense fog during the monsoon rain, Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for all 12 districts on Wednesday.

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The Met Centre has forecast heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the state throughout the day.

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It has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, poor visibility and temporary disruption of local essential services in parts of Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts.

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Residents have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and maintain a safe distance from rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures remained within the normal range. Shimla and Manali recorded 18.6°C each, while Dharamshala registered 17.4°C. Other minimum temperatures included Mandi (22.5°C), Solan (20.4°C), Kalpa (13.8°C), Reckong Peo (16.7°C), Bilaspur (24°C), Hamirpur (22.9°C), Una (22.5°C), Kangra (23.6°C), Bhuntar (20.4°C), Keylong (11.7°C), Chamba (22.1°C) and Nahan (19.5°C).

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 9.8°C.

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