Yellow-footed green pigeon spotted at 3,400 metres in Kinnaur for first time

For the first time, a yellow-footed green pigeon (Treron phoenicopterus) has been officially spotted at Rakchham-Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh. According to wildlife officials, this is the first recorded sighting of the species at such a high altitude — around 3,400 metres — in the state.

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Santosh Kumar Thakur, Block Forest Officer, and Alpna Negi, Van Mitra from Rakchham, spotted the bird. It marks the first confirmed sighting of the species in Kinnaur district. The documentation has been forwarded to the state’s birding and ornithological community for verification and records.

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Wildlife officials said the yellow-footed green pigeon is typically found in lowland plains, orchards, and gardens up to an altitude of around 2,400 metres. It generally avoids the cold, high-altitude climate of the interior Himalaya, making its appearance at 3,400 metres in the cold-desert-adjacent Baspa Valley an exceptional ecological outlier.

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Himachal Pradesh-based naturalist Himanshu Chaudhary noted that a similar unusual sighting was reported from Matho village in Ladakh at around 3,500 metres in 2020. This underlines how rare such high-altitude movements are for a species otherwise associated with the plains and foothills. In Himachal, the bird is most frequently reported from the lower-elevation areas of Kangra, Solan, and parts of Shimla district.

Ornithologists and forest officers said such outlier records align with wider ecological shifts being observed across mountain bird species, as rising temperatures gradually alter habitat suitability at higher elevations. “The biodiversity of Kinnaur is very vast, and it is due to our capable field team of forest officers that we are now documenting more and more avian species in the region,” said Ashok Negi, DCF, Sarahan Wildlife.