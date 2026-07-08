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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yellow weather alert for 5 Himachal districts till July 14 as heavy rainfall continues

Yellow weather alert for 5 Himachal districts till July 14 as heavy rainfall continues

At 33.3°C, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Kullu district's Bhuntar

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:44 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Pedestrians brave monsoon rain amid dense fog in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Heavy rainfall is set to continue across the state as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state till July 14. For Thursday (July 9), yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmour districts.

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Minimum temperatures across the state will continue to remain normal till July 13, however, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 6°C during the same period.

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Meanwhile, light rain was witnessed in isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours. Sandhole in Mandi district received 80 mm rainfall while Mandi recorded 56.2 mm. Similarly, Dharamsala recorded 46.3 mm rainfall, Palampur 32.8 mm, Sundernagar 27.2 mm, Bilaspur 20 mm, Narkanda 10.5 mm, Bhuntar and Keylong recorded 10 mm each, Hamirpur 7.5 mm and Manali 6 mm.

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Ranging between 9°C and 26°C, minimum temperatures across the state were normal, while maximum temperatures ranged between 17°C and 33°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.2°C, Dharamsala 30°C, Manali 20.8°C, Solan 26.5°C, Kangra 30.9°C, Mandi 26.8°C, Sundernagar 27.1°C, Kufri 18.6°C, Keylong 17.2°C, Una 33°C, Kalpa 19°C, Narkanda 18.1°C, Nahan 26.9°C and Chamba 29.2°C.

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At 33.3°C, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Kullu district’s Bhuntar and the lowest minimum temperature was 9.8°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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