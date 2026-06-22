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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yoga fosters physical, mental, spiritual health, says Dharmani

Yoga fosters physical, mental, spiritual health, says Dharmani

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani takes part in a yoga session at Tyun Khas village.
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Yoga promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said while participating in yoga sessions at Baloh and Tyun Khas villages in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district today. The events were organised by the district Ayush Department.

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During the programmes, the minister practised various yoga asanas alongside schoolchildren, local residents and officials from different departments, encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

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Addressing the gathering, Dharmani described yoga as the foundation of a healthy and balanced life. He stressed that yoga should be an integral part of the daily routine and highlighted the importance of regular practice.

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“Yoga plays a vital role not only in maintaining physical health but also in achieving mental and spiritual balance,” he said.

The minister said the true benefits of yoga could be realised only through consistent and correct practice. “A healthy soul resides in a healthy body. Only a healthy individual can effectively contribute to the development of the family, society, state and nation,” he added.

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Meanwhile, an International Yoga Day programme was also organised at the Luhnu Sports Ground complex under the joint aegis of the district Ayush Department, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, and DAV Public School.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, who presided over the event, urged people to make yoga a regular part of their lives. He said yoga not only improves physical and mental health but also enhances dedication, concentration and work efficiency.

“Regular yoga practice supports the holistic development of children and helps steer the younger generation away from social evils such as drug abuse,” he said.

Kumar emphasised the need to create greater awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse and other social challenges, while encouraging their participation in yoga and sports activities.

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