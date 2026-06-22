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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Yoga's role in building mental resilience highlighted at IIAS

Yoga's role in building mental resilience highlighted at IIAS

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A yoga session underway at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla on Sunday.
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The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, in collaboration with the Medical Training Centre of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Shimla, organised a yoga session on its campus today to mark International Yoga Day. The session witnessed the participation of Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director of the Institute, along with fellows, officers and staff members.

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The programme began with a welcome address that highlighted yoga as a priceless legacy of India’s ancient knowledge tradition and emphasised its physical, mental and spiritual benefits.

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The yoga session was conducted by trained instructors Pushpendra Kumar and Rampal from the Medical Training Centre, SSB, Shimla, in accordance with the Common Yoga Protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Ayush.

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Participants practised a range of yogic postures, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana and Bhujangasana, along with pranayama and meditation techniques. The instructors explained the correct methods of performing each practice, their health benefits and their relevance in daily life. They noted that regular yoga practice not only improves physical fitness and immunity but also promotes mental well-being, concentration and a positive outlook.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Commandant, Medical Training Centre, SSB, Shimla, said, “Yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise; it is an effective means of cultivating a balanced and disciplined life. Regular practice is essential for maintaining a healthy, stress-free lifestyle.”

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