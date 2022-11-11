 Yogi holds rallies in Sainj, Balh : The Tribune India

Yogi holds rallies in Sainj, Balh

Yogi holds rallies in Sainj, Balh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath being honoured during a rally in Mandi on Thursday. Photo Jai Kumar



Our Correspondent

KULLU NOVEMBER 10

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that Ram temple in Ayodhya will be the world’s largest. Addressing an election rally at Sainj in Banjar subdivision of this district today, he said that 55 per cent work of construction of Ram temple had been completed. It’s construction will be completed by next year. He invited the masses to visit the birthplace of Lord Rama.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered Himachal his second home and had given it big gifts like AIIMS, an IIM, a Bulk Drug Park, a Medical Devices Park and Vande Bharat train.

He said that crores of rupees were sent by the Centre for the development of Himachal Pradesh. During the Corona period, free ration was distributed to over 80 crore people across the country.

The senior party leader said that there was a BJP government at the Centre and a BJP government has to be brought again in Himachal. If double-engine government is formed again, state would witness a lot of development work.

Addressing a rally in Balh Assembly constituency in Mandi district, he said that India had become the 5th largest economy of the world. He appealed to the people to vote for Inder Singh Gandhi.

He also campaigned for BJP candidate Vinod Kumar in Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur Himachal has made progress in every field.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

NPS money belongs to individual contributors, can't go back to the states under law: Sitharaman

2
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

3
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

5
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

6
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

7
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

10
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for ‘providing drugs, phones to inmates’

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match