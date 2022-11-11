Yogi holds rallies in Sainj, Balh

KULLU NOVEMBER 10
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that Ram temple in Ayodhya will be the world’s largest. Addressing an election rally at Sainj in Banjar subdivision of this district today, he said that 55 per cent work of construction of Ram temple had been completed. It’s construction will be completed by next year. He invited the masses to visit the birthplace of Lord Rama.
The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered Himachal his second home and had given it big gifts like AIIMS, an IIM, a Bulk Drug Park, a Medical Devices Park and Vande Bharat train.
He said that crores of rupees were sent by the Centre for the development of Himachal Pradesh. During the Corona period, free ration was distributed to over 80 crore people across the country.
The senior party leader said that there was a BJP government at the Centre and a BJP government has to be brought again in Himachal. If double-engine government is formed again, state would witness a lot of development work.
Addressing a rally in Balh Assembly constituency in Mandi district, he said that India had become the 5th largest economy of the world. He appealed to the people to vote for Inder Singh Gandhi.
He also campaigned for BJP candidate Vinod Kumar in Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur Himachal has made progress in every field.
