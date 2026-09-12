Young AHS artistes enthral audience at cultural event

Students of Auckland House School (Junior Section) showcased their talent during a vibrant annual cultural programme hosted by the school, bringing together music, dance and theatre in a celebration of creativity, confidence and human values. Students from Nursery, LKG, UKG, Form I and Form II presented an impressive array of performances before an enthusiastic audience.

Renowned writer and eminent personality SR Harnot was the chief guest.

Advertisement

The programme commenced with the solemn opening hymn “He’s Still Working on Me,” presented by the students of Form I. One of the major highlights was the musical play “Rag, Tag, and Bobtail”, presented by Form II students. Through the performance, the young artistes conveyed a meaningful message about respecting the efforts of others, valuing every individual’s contribution and standing against exploitation in all its forms.

Advertisement

Adding colour and vibrancy to the programme were a series of cultural dances representing the rich diversity of India, including Himachali, Rajasthani, Uttarakhandi, Gujarati and Bihu performances. The students also enthralled the audience with lively action songs including “Naa Kato Mujhe,” “Roar, Swing and Dance,” and “Nani Teri Morni.”

Harnot applauded young performers for their confidence, enthusiasm and captivating stage presence. He appreciated the school management and teachers for using creative arts and cultural expression as effective means of nurturing ethical values, sensitivity and responsible citizenship among children.

Advertisement

Smaraki Samantaroy, Director-Principal of the school, congratulated the students and teachers for their dedicated efforts and outstanding presentation. She said, “Cultural programmes provide children with a meaningful platform to discover their talents, build confidence and learn the values of cooperation, empathy and respect. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by our young students today are a reflection of the school’s commitment to holistic education. We are proud of their efforts and grateful to our teachers and parents for their constant encouragement and support.”

The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.