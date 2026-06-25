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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Young couple dies after falling into gorge in Chamba’s Bharmour

Young couple dies after falling into gorge in Chamba’s Bharmour

The couple was on its way to the woman’s parental home in Lilh village when the accident occurred

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 06:10 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A young couple lost their lives after falling into a deep gorge in the remote Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district on Thursday.

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The deceased were identified as Gaurakh Kumar (33), a resident of Uhan village, and his wife Sushma (26). The couple was on its way to Sushma’s parental home in Lilh village when the accident occurred.

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Lilh is located far from the nearest motorable road and can only be reached through narrow mountain trails along steep hillsides. The couple was familiar with the route and frequently travelled between the two villages.

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According to eyewitnesses, while crossing a precarious stretch near a deep gorge, Kumar reportedly lost his footing and slipped. As he fell towards the ravine, Sushma instinctively tried to save him. In the process, she too lost her balance and both plunged into the gorge.

Villagers who witnessed the incident immediately raised an alarm and rushed to the spot. They launched a rescue operation and climbed down the steep ravine to reach the couple.

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However, by the time rescuers reached them, both had succumbed to their injuries.

Police personnel arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and recovered the bodies. The bodies were taken into custody and legal formalities were initiated.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said statements of eyewitnesses, family members and local residents had been recorded. He added that the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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