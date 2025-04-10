DT
Young spark from Chauri shines with national scholarship win

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:35 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Palak, a Class VIII student of Government Senior Secondary School, Chauri, near Hamirpur, has brought laurels to her school by securing a scholarship under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS). The results were declared yesterday, following which Palak was felicitated by the school administration for her commendable achievement.

The NMMSS, a Central government initiative, aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections by providing them an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to pursue education from Classes IX to XII.

School principal Sarita Dube congratulated Palak and said her success would serve as a motivation for other students in the school. She also credited the teachers for their guidance, stating that their dedication played a significant role in Palak’s achievement.

“The school is committed to ensuring that no bright student is deprived of education due to financial constraints,” she added. The Principal lauded Nisha Gautam, the teacher who mentored Palak.

The school celebrated the occasion with pride, viewing Palak’s success as a reflection of both hard work and effective mentorship.

