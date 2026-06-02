Young villages, mature cities: A tale of two ballots in hill state local body poll

The recently concluded elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh have thrown up an interesting contrast in the profile of elected representatives. The verdict reflects two distinct voter preferences — youth and less educated in rural areas, and experience and educational attainment in urban centres.

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The age profile of elected candidates highlights this divide clearly. In gram panchayats, nearly 80 per cent of the elected representatives belong to the 20-50 years age bracket, indicating a strong preference for younger leadership. Notably, 13.15 per cent of the winners fall in the 21-30 age group, underscoring the growing participation of youth in rural governance. Only about 20 per cent of the elected PRI representatives are above 50 years of age.

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The picture changes significantly in Urban Local Bodies. In Municipal Corporation elections, just 1.5 per cent of the elected representatives are in the 21-30 age group, while more than 32 per cent are above 50 years. A similar trend is visible in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, where only 5.5 per cent of representatives are aged between 21 and 30, whereas nearly one-third are over 50.

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Educational qualifications reveal an equally sharp contrast. State Election Commission data shows that among PRI representatives, 1.43 per cent are non-literate and 18.54 per cent have not completed matriculation. Graduates account for only 8.39 per cent, while postgraduates constitute around 4 per cent.

Urban representatives, however, are considerably more educated. In Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, 22 per cent are graduates and 14.75 per cent postgraduates. Municipal Corporations boast an even stronger academic profile, with more than half the elected representatives holding graduate or postgraduate degrees. Graduates account for 28.57 per cent and postgraduates 23.81 per cent.

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Economic indicators also differ. While 6.77 per cent of PRI representatives belong to the BPL category, the figure is much lower in urban bodies. Taxpayers form a sizeable section of urban representatives, highlighting the socio-economic differences between rural and urban leadership across the state.