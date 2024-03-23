Young voters sensitised to importance of casting vote

Solan, March 22
The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme created awareness among the students, staff, members of the school management committee and the local public about voting at Government Senior Secondary School, Kadaur, today. The awareness programme is being conducted as per the instructions of the Election Commission.
In the awareness campaign, Deputy Education Director (Higher) and SVEEP Nodal Officer Jagdish Negi inspired the schoolchildren to share the message of the election department with their families and neighbourhood.
He encouraged all young voters to participate in voting. Deputy District Education Officer Rajkumar Parashar asked questions to the students about voting where children responded positively.
Nodal officers, Rajesh Thakur and Hemendra Sharma, informed the students about the complete process of registering their names through the voter helpline. They gave information about the facilities available at the polling station like wheel chair, queue-less voting etc. During the programme, a group song on voter awareness was performed by the students. Speeches based on voter awareness were also delivered by the school students.
Government Senior Secondary School Principal Bhupinder Singh, Sangeeta Verma, Chairperson of School Management Committee, local residents and about 40 children of the school participated in the programme.
