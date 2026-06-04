Youngest BDC member elected in Nurpur, aims to focus on rural development

Twenty-two-year-old Sukhvinder Kaur of Naglahar village in Nagabari Gram Panchayat under the Nurpur development block has made a successful entry into grassroots politics by winning the Block Development Committee (BDC) election from her native panchayat.

Advertisement

Fresh from completing her graduation, Kaur emerged victorious after securing 567 votes, defeating four other candidates in the contest.

Advertisement

She is among the youngest candidates to win a BDC election in the block. Speaking after her victory, Kaur said that despite having opportunities to pursue a professional career, she chose to enter public life because of her keen interest in rural development.

Advertisement

She believes active participation in local governance is the most effective way to contribute to the welfare of villages. Highlighting her priorities, Kaur said that improving water supply, road connectivity, and environmental conservation would remain at the forefront of her efforts.

She expressed gratitude to the electorate for reposing faith in her and assured residents that she would work with honesty, dedication, and transparency to fulfill their aspirations.

Advertisement

Advocating greater participation of youth in local governance, she said young people should become part of the democratic system to bring positive change and serve society effectively. Among the key development works she intends to pursue are the installation of a borewell, improvement of road connectivity, construction of a pucca pathway to the crematorium, and building a boundary wall around the village pond.

Kaur reiterated her commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and contributing meaningfully to the overall development of her area.